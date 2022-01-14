Stripped of His Royal & Military Titles, Prince Andrew Now Has Nowhere To Hide

With a 22-year-long career in the Royal Navy and a stint as a chopper pilot during the 1982 Falklands War between the (victorious) United Kingdom and Argentina, some of the military titles that Andrew has lost due to the scandal are:

Colonel of the Grenadier Guards

Royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland

Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment

Norman Baker, a former government minister belonging to the Liberal Democrats and a commentator on matters relating to the royal family said that "it is absolutely right that Andrew has now returned his military titles to the Queen. It had become an embarrassment all round, not least for the military, for him to continue for example to be colonel-in-chief of the Grenadier Guards."

Andrew is also going to be dismissed from several overseas honorary roles like the colonel-in-chief of the Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada and the colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment, the BBC reported.