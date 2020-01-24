China Focus: Step-by-Step Development in Badong County

The future never just arrives, delivering automatic improvement. It is always arriving, bringing whatever it has in hand. For Badong County, it looks like the future is bringing good things, step by step.

Gui Jiayin, in his 30s, is a construction worker in Zhejiang Province for most of the year, and he has now returned to his hometown in Badong County, Hubei Province for Chinese New Year.

Formerly he lived in a remote mountain village 30 kilometers from the site of his family’s new apartment in Qingfanyuan Community.

His mother lives here during the year, and his younger brother and two sisters (who are all married) are elsewhere.

Gui is presently unmarried. Social welfare benefits are clearly posted on the wall for his mother’s benefit.