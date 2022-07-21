Russian Foreign Minister Hints at Military's Goals Beyond Eastern Ukraine

In an interview with RIA Novosti, a Russian state-owned domestic news agency, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, 20 July, that the military could not rule out action in the southern parts of Ukraine, like the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as well as "a number of other territories."

"We cannot allow the part of Ukraine controlled by [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky... to possess weapons that would pose a direct threat to our territory," Lavrov said, as quoted by the BBC.