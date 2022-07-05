Ukraine: Donetsk Is Next As Luhansk Falls to Russia; but Donbas Is the Big Prize

Controlling Lysychansk means effectively controlling the Luhansk Oblast, given that the other key city, Severodonetsk, fell to Russian troops a few days ago. With Luhansk under Russian occupation, Donetsk becomes the next target.

But the larger prize is Donbas, a region which Ukraine controlled two-thirds of despite the heavy fighting that has occured between its troops and pro-Russia separatists since 2014, as explained in the subsequent section.

The Kremlin wants to control all of the Donbas, which is a heavily industrialised area bordering Russia comprising of both the Luhansk Oblast and the Donetsk Oblast.

Not only does the overall region have the potential for heavy mining and production of steel capacity, but it also has large coal reserves.

Capturing the Donbas would also allow the Russians to build an overland corridor to Crimea in the Black Sea peninsula, which is now under Moscow's control thanks to the annexation in 2014.