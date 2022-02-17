‘Only Goal of West Is to Organise War’: Russia & US Go Back and Forth at UNSC

The back and forth comes after United States President Joe Biden on Thursday said the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was "very high" and could take place within days, despite Moscow's claim to be pulling troops from the border.

Biden told reporters at the White House that the threat is "very high, because they have not moved any of their troops out. They've moved more troops in," news agency AFP reported.

He added, "We have reason to believe they're engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in. Every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine…My sense is it will happen in the next several days."