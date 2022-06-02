Prince Andrew Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
The Duke of York will not attend the events celebrating Queen Elizabeth's platinum Jubilee this Friday.
Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 2 June, and will not attend the events celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this Friday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Reuters.
The spokesman said, "The duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow's service."
The Duke of York will not attend the Thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral in London as part of the weekend-long celebrations marking his mother's 70 years on the throne.
A palace source said that Andrew had seen the 96-year-old queen recently but had been taking regular COVID-19 tests, reported Reuters.
He has not seen the monarch since he tested positive.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
