'Many Happy Memories': Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Begin

An unprecedented milestone has been reached by Queen Elizabeth II. On Thursday, 2 June, she completes 70 years since her coronation as the Queen of the United Kingdom and all the other Commonwealth realms.

From Thursday to Sunday, the UK government will, for the British public, host events and installations that will, according to Bloomberg, "mix traditional pageantry with cutting edge technological displays" in villages, cities and towns all over the country.

Millions of British people are gearing up for street parties to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne over the four-day bank holiday weekend.