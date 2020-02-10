‘Modi ji, Please Help Us’: Crew Members Stuck on Japanese Cruise
Crew members who have been stuck in the luxury cruiseliner Diamond Princess are appealing to the government of India and the United States to help them, a video surfaced online on Monday, 10 February.
Binay Kumar Sarkar, one of the crew members, in a video recorded from the ship, appealed to the Indian government and the UN to segregate the Indians on board on urgent basis in light of coronavirus outbreak.
“Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What's the point if something happens (to us)...I want to request the government of India and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi-ji, please segregate us and bring us back home safely,” said Sarkar.
He said that there are 160 Indian crew members and eight Indian passengers on the ship.
‘Around 60 Tested Positive on Monday’
An unspecified number of Indians were among the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew members on board a cruise ship quarantined off Japan due to diagnosis of coronavirus cases, the Indian Embassy on Tokyo said on Monday.
Cruise ship Diamond Princess, carrying 3,711 people, arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the novel virus on the ship.
Indian Embassy in Tokyo on Monday tweeted the information about the Indians on the ship.
Those on the ship have been asked to wear masks and allowed limited access to the open decks as they are advised to remain in the cabins most of the times to contain the spread of the virus, according to media reports.
According to an AFP report, people on board the ship are facing difficulty due to the quarantine measures, particularly those in windowless interior cabins and others who require medication for various chronic conditions.
The Japanese health ministry said on Monday that around 600 people on board urgently needed medication, and around half received supplies over the weekend, it said.
Carnival Japan Inc., the Japanese branch of Princess Cruise Lines Ltd., which operates the ship, said refunds will be offered via travel agencies through which the passengers made their bookings.
The company will additionally cover all costs incurred by those quarantined aboard the ship since last Tuesday, when passengers were originally scheduled to disembark at Yokohama.
“We hope this will help ease our guests' stress even just a little bit,” a company official was quoted as saying by The Asahi Shimbun newspaper.
The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China has gone up to 908 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province and the confirmed cases of infection crossing 40,000.
The coronavirus outbreak originated in central China's Hubei province in December last year.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )