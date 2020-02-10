‘Modi ji, Please Help Us’: Crew Members Stuck on Japanese Cruise

Crew members who have been stuck in the luxury cruiseliner Diamond Princess are appealing to the government of India and the United States to help them, a video surfaced online on Monday, 10 February.

Binay Kumar Sarkar, one of the crew members, in a video recorded from the ship, appealed to the Indian government and the UN to segregate the Indians on board on urgent basis in light of coronavirus outbreak.

“Please somehow save us as soon as possible. What's the point if something happens (to us)...I want to request the government of India and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi-ji, please segregate us and bring us back home safely,” said Sarkar.