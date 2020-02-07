China Coronavirus Toll Rises to 636, Total Cases Cross 30,000

The death tool in China novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 630 with 73 mortalities on Thursday, Chinese Health Officials said on Friday, 7 February. Total confirmed cases have gone past 30,000, reports AFP.
All 645 Indian evacuees from China’s Wuhan have tested negative for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, 6 February, adding that no new case has been reported.
Foreigners who have been to China on or after 15 January are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders, Immigration officials said on Wednesday.
- The Kerala government on Monday declared coronavirus a ‘state disaster’ after the third person tested positive for the virus
The Union Health Ministry issued a travel advisory informing the public to refrain from travelling to China
- Over 650 Indians have been evacuvated from Wuhan
- The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Haryana’s Manesar for the students brought back
- The virus is novel, meaning it has never been encountered before in humans
Another 41 on Japan Cruise Have New Coronavirus
Another 41 people on board a cruise ship off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, local media including national broadcaster NHK said on Friday, 7 February, reports AFP.
The new cases raise to 61 the number of people on the Diamond Princess so far diagnosed with the new virus, which has killed more than 600 people -- most of them in mainland China where the strain emerged.
