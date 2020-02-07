China Coronavirus Toll Rises to 636, Total Cases Cross 30,000

The death tool in China novel coronavirus outbreak went up to 630 with 73 mortalities on Thursday, Chinese Health Officials said on Friday, 7 February. Total confirmed cases have gone past 30,000, reports AFP.

All 645 Indian evacuees from China’s Wuhan have tested negative for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, 6 February, adding that no new case has been reported.

Foreigners who have been to China on or after 15 January are not allowed to enter India from any air, land or seaport, including Indo-Nepal, Indo-Bhutan, Indo-Bangladesh or Indo-Myanmar land borders, Immigration officials said on Wednesday.