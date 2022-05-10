Shots Fired in Air From Sri Lanka PM’s Residence as Protesters Breach Security

Shots were fired in the air from inside the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s office on Monday, 9 May, to prevent agitated protesters from breaching the inner security ring of the residence where outgoing premier Mahinda Rajapaksa was holed up, police sources told AFP.

Police also fired tear gas to push back protesters who were retaliating against an attack on them earlier on Monday by those loyal to the Rajapaksas.

Several witnesses said that tear gas cannisters hit the United States (US) embassy compound located across from the PM’s residence.