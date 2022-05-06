Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa Declares State of Emergency From Midnight
The island nation has been going through an economic meltdown.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, on Friday, 6 May, declared a state of emergency, which will come into effect from midnight (7 May), giving security forces sweeping powers amid anti-government protests, AFP reported. This is the second time in five week that an emergency has been declared in the country.
The island nation has been going through an economic meltdown of a scale unseen since the country's financial crisis of 1948.
A spokesman for the president said that he had decided to invoke the tough laws to "ensure public order". This comes after trade unions staged a nationwide strike on Friday, demanding that the president resigns from his post amid the worsening economic conditions in the country.
The protesters had given an ultimatum to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government to resign by March 11.
"What we did today was only to tell Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down. If he doesn't leave by May 11, we will launch island-wide trade union action using over 2,000 trade unions, and will bring the country to a continuous standstill. There will be no electricity, water, gas and fuel," Lal Bangamuwage, president of Independent Harbour Trade Union, told the media, according to IANS.
Thousands of university students and the general public blocked all entrances to the Parliament, protesting against 225 lawmakers from all parties for their failure to solve the current crisis. The police had to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesters who demanded resignation of all lawmakers.
On Thursday, the police had barricaded the entrances to the Parliament to prevent the protesters from entering. Despite police presence, university students damaged several iron barricades and camped outside the Parliament overnight.
More About the Sri Lankan Crisis
Prices of essential commodities like rice, milk, and oil have skyrocketed, resulting in massive nationwide protests leading to political instability.
The main cause is the shortage of foreign currency, which has led to a huge reduction in imports of essential items like petroleum, food, paper, sugar, lentils, medicines, and transportation equipment.
(With inputs from IANS and AFP.)
