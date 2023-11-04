Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force Base Attacked, 3 Terrorists Killed

Six militants attacked an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali on Saturday morning, 4 November, the country’s military said.

Three militants were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered, the military said in a statement, adding that three grounded aircraft and a fuel tanker had been damaged thus far in the attack, according to a Reuters report.

Reports said the Taliban-linked group Tehreek-e-Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack. The attackers were eliminated and the clearance operation is underway, reports said.