Pakistan's Mianwali Air Force Base Attacked, 3 Terrorists Killed

Six militants attacked an air force training base in the central Pakistani area of Mianwali on Saturday morning, 4 November, the country’s military said.
Three militants were killed before they entered the base and the other three had been cornered, the military said in a statement, adding that three grounded aircraft and a fuel tanker had been damaged thus far in the attack, according to a Reuters report.
Reports said the Taliban-linked group Tehreek-e-Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack. The attackers were eliminated and the clearance operation is underway, reports said.
"On 04 November, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets. Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, 3 terrorists were neutralised even before they could enter the base while the remaining 3 terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops. However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred. A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," statement issued by the Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson read.
