Ban Islamophobic Content Just Like Holocaust: Pak PM to FB CEO

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, 26 October, posted on Twitter the letter he has written a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg seeking a ban on Islamophobic content on the social media platform.

"I would ask you to place a similar ban on Islamophobia and hate against Islam for Facebook that you have put in place for the Holocaust," Imran Khan wrote even as he criticised India and France of discriminating against Muslims.