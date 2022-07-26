Pak SC Strikes Down Deputy Speaker's Ruling, Names Parvez Elahi Punjab CM

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday, 26 July declared Punjab Assembly deputy speaker's decision to reject 10 votes as unconstitutional and named PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi as the chief minister of the politically crucial province, in a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pervez Elahi, who lost the election last week despite getting a majority vote, challenged the ruling of deputy speaker Dost Mazari who handed victory to Hamza, son of Prime Minister Sharif.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, which heard the case, ruled that Pervez Elahi is the chief minister of Punjab province.