How Bypolls in Pakistan's Punjab May Just Have Signalled Imran Khan's Comeback

Imran Khan is back in the news, and this time, he must be enjoying it.

His political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won a thumping victory over its rivals, most notably the Pakistan Muslim League (N), led by incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the Punjab bypolls.

The PTI won 15 seats out of the 20 that got vacated after the disqualification of party members who had cross-voted for Hamza Shehbaz (vice president of the PML-N and son of PM Shehbaz Sharif) for the Punjab chief minister's office. It won five seats in central Punjab, five in north, and as many in south Punjab.

Meanwhile, despite being in power not only in Punjab but also in the centre, the PML-N managed to win only four seats. It had, according to Dawn, given tickets to turncoats in all the constituencies, except in the case of Aleem Khan, who had walked out of the PTI and joined the PML-N in April, who decided to not contest the bypoll.