OceanGate Suspends All Exploration, Commercial Exploration After Sub Implosion

OceanGate, the US-based company that owned and operated the Titan submersible that imploded and killed all five passengers on board, has suspended all exploration and commercial operations, according to its website. OceanGate had planned two expeditions to see the wreck of Titanic for June 2024, its website showed.

The firm also featured excursions to the Bahamas and the Portuguese archipelago of Azores on its website.

The submersible went missing on 18 June and was declared imploded by the US Coast Guard on 22 June. The “catastrophic implosion” of the submersible killed all five on board - CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood and Dawood’s 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, British businessman Hamish Harding, and French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Authorities stated that the investigation, which the US Coast Guard will lead, will try to stop similar mishaps in the future.