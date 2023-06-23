No, These Photos Don't Show Debris From OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan Submersible

A set of photos, claiming to show debris of OceanGate Expedition's 'Titan', a submersible vehicle that was used to explore the wreck of the RMS Titanic, is being shared on social media.

The context: The submarine, which had five passengers – including OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush – had disappeared in the North Atlantic Ocean on 18 June.

US Coast Guard officials said that they found five major pieces of the craft amid the debris they found at the site and suspect an implosion of the submersible, which was initially believed to have upto 40 hours of emergency oxygen on board.

OceanGate Expeditions issued a statement saying that all those on board had "sadly been lost."

The claim: The photos are being shared to claim that they show Titan's remains after the implosion, caused by external high pressure due to the depth of the craft.