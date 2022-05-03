'Muslims Being Targeted With Violence Around the World': US President Joe Biden

"Today, we also remember all those who are not able to celebrate this holy day, including Uyghurs and Rohingyas, and all those who are facing famine, violence, conflict, and disease," Biden said.

"And honour the signs of hope and progress toward the world we want to see, including the ceasefire, which allowed the people in Yemen to honour Ramadan and celebrate Eid in peace for the first time in six years," he added.

"But at the same time, we have to acknowledge that an awful lot of work remains to be done abroad and here at home. Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia that exists," Biden said.