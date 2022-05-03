US President Sends ‘Warmest Wishes’ to Muslims This Eid
The White House will resume the tradition of celebrating Eid and honouring inspiring Muslim-Americans in the US.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their warm wishes to Muslims around the globe on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr which concludes the holy month of Ramazan.
Most of the Muslim-majority countries celebrated Eid on Monday, 1 May 2022. The White House also resumed the tradition of celebrating Eid. It has been heralded as a way of honouring Muslim Americans.
The White House Statement
Biden urged the global community to remember the millions of displaced people and refugees who are currently unable to celebrate this "joyous occasion" with their loved ones.
"As a nation, we must always keep faith with those seeking a better life, and uphold our commitment to serving as a beacon of hope for oppressed people around the world."Joe Biden, US President.
The US president also added that Eid is celebrated as an occasion by Muslims in different nations as a way to remember those impacted by poverty, hunger, conflict, and disease, "and to recommit building a better future for all."
"And, Muslims across the United States celebrate Eid, let us renew our dedication to our foundational commitment to respecting all faiths and beliefs."Joe Biden, US President.
Eid Mubarak!
Biden invoked the Holy Qur'an as a way of urging people to stand for justice. "(It)..reminds us that we are created as nations and tribes so that we may get to know one another," he said in the statement.
"May the spirit of community, compassion, and service we have witnessed over the last month continue throughout the year. Eid Mubarak!"Joe Biden, US President.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.