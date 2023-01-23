Dance Instructor, Quick to Anger: Who Was Monterey Park Shooter Huu Can Tran?

Tran was said to have been a frequent visitor at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where the shooting took place, and even used to give informal lessons there, his ex-wife told CNN.

His former wife, who asked not to be named, said that she had met Tran around 20 years ago at the ballroom itself – which was a popular gathering place for the Asian American community in Monterey Park.

She said that Tran was impressed with her dance moves, and offered to give her free lessons. The two got married soon after that.