10 Killed in Shooting After Chinese New Year Party in Los Angeles: Report
It is still unclear whether a suspect has been taken into custody.
At least 10 people were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting in Los Angeles' Monterey Park on Sunday, 22 January.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that they are "responding to assist Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation" in which nine people had died.
When and where did the shooting take place? The shooting took place after 10 pm local time at a dance club, close to where Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations were being held, Los Angeles Times reported.
Tens of thousands of people are said to have attended the festival earlier in the day.
Who is the shooter? The police have said that the shooter is a male. However, it is still unclear whether he has been taken into custody.
Eyewitness account: An eyewitness told Los Angeles Times that three people came to his restaurant and told him to lock the door as there was a man armed with a machine gun in the area.
Monterey Park is a city which is around 11 km away from downtown Los Angeles.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
