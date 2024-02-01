Impeachment Fear Looms Maldives President Muizzu: How Do the Numbers Stack Up?

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu’s freshly-started term in office, which has been some-what marred with trouble at home and abroad, the nation's main opposition party is reportedly gearing up to initiate an impeachment motion against the China-leaning Maldivian President.
Opposition parties have reportedly claimed to have collected enough signatures for Mohamed Muizzu’s impeachment just days after violent clashes in Maldive’s Parliament, the People’s Majlis.
Opposition Maldives Democratic Party Deputy Chairperson Ahmed Abdulla further said that some MPs from the ruling People's National Congress (PNC) have expressed interest in working with the opposition and said:
"Is there [interest] from people from other parties in impeaching the President? It is there even now. And we believe that this will be done with the support of people from the government.”
Meanwhile, the government has approached the Supreme Court over the opposition’s recent amendment to Parliament’s standing orders which makes the process of Muzzizu’s impeachment easier.
What does it take to impeach a President in Maldives? What is the “strategic” amendment to make the process simpler? What are the numbers?
Oppn's Strategic Amendment
In a strategic move, seven legislators resigned from the Maldives Parliament in November 2023 to take up key positions in President Mohamed Muizzu's new government. Despite the vacant positions, the country's election commission decided against organising by-elections, citing the upcoming parliamentary polls scheduled for March 2024.
The primary Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) opposition, which holds a majority in Parliament, subsequently took advantage of the situation and amended parliament's standing orders, allowing opposition lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president.
This amendment ensured that the seats left vacant by the departing lawmakers are not included in the overall count of parliamentary members. Consequently, the total number of MPs has been reduced from the initial 87 to a revised count of 80, which changed the required votes for the impeachment of Muizzu from 58 to 54.
A member of the opposition party Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) said on Monday, 29 January, that the party has collected enough signatures for an impeachment motion, but it has not been submitted.
The ruling PPM-PNC coalition, in return, submitted no-confidence motions against Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Aslam and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Saleem, both belonging to the MDP.
According to HT, the country's attorney general's office also filed a case with the Supreme Court regarding the amendment to parliament's standing orders and Attorney General Ahmed Usham confirmed the filing of the case on Sunday, 28 January. However, there was no confirmation from the Apex court’s end regarding the suit.
The Numbers
Mohamed Muizzu secured the presidency in the Maldives with 54 percent of the vote, yet faces a genuine risk of removal as the ruling coalition lacks a parliamentary majority. Impeachment proceedings require a two-thirds majority from the 80-seat House for approval.
The Maldivian Parliament comprises 80 members, with the MDP holding 45 seats, The Democrats (DEM) having 13 members. In the ruling coalition of PPM-PNC, the Progressive Party of the Maldives has two members, while the People’s National Congress has 13. Additionally, there are three independents, and the Jumhooree Party and the Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) each have two.
Recently, the MDP and the opposition Democrats formed an alliance to collectively "hold the government accountable" in Parliament. This alliance commands 56 MPs, with 43 from the MDP and 13 from the Democrats, giving them the authority to initiate the impeachment process against President Muizzu if they decide to do so.
Peculiar Timing
A special parliamentary session was convened to secure approval for President Muizzu's cabinet ministers.
While 18 out of 22 names obtained parliamentary endorsement, the MDP, had stalled approval of three members of President Mohamed Muizzu’s cabinet. MDP rejected the approval of Housing Minister Ali Haidar Ahmed, Islamic Minister Mohamed Shaheem Ali Saeed, and Attorney General Ahmed Usham. Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed, however, narrowly obtained approval.
On Sunday, the Maldives Parliament, known as the People’s Majlis, witnessed violence as government MPs from the PPM/PNC party clashed with the opposition during the key vote. A video captured the chaos and showed MPs trading kicks and blows, with one member even using a horn to disrupt the speaker's address.
Later in the day, President Muizzu reinstated all the ministers, overturning the parliamentary decision.
The move for an impeachment motion less than three months after President Muizzu took office is attributed to two primary reasons. Firstly, the President's policies are perceived as putting the Indian Ocean Region at risk and secondly, concerns were raised about his interference in the proper functioning of Parliament, allegedly utilising financial influence and military support.
The MDP’s parliamentary primaries are set for 3 February, with the decision on the submission date for the impeachment motion against the President to be determined afterward, according to The Hindu.
The MDP joined forces with the Democrats, a faction with 13 seats formed after former President Mohamed Nasheed’s fallout with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih last year and both parties issued a joint statement hitting out at Muizzu for "alienating" the Maldives's "most long-standing ally."
Additionally, at least 12 MDP MPs reportedly crossed over to the ruling People’s National Congress, strengthening its presence in the legislature to 16 MPs.
With parliamentary elections scheduled for 17 March, President Muizzu faces a crucial test, lacking adequate parliamentary backing to pass legislation or implement policies. His political position is further weakened after his former boss, President Yameen, split from the ruling party to form his own.