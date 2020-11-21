Lord Meghnad Desai Resigns From UK Labour Party Citing Racism

Denying any plans of joining another political party, Desai added the he didn’t see anything changing in the foreseeable future.

“I have to ultimately live with my conscience. I can't go on being in an antisemitic party," Desai said.

Despite many appeals for him to reconsider, he has sent in his resignation letter to the leader of the Labour Party in the House of Lords, Baroness Angela Smith. He will now sit as an independent peer while his application to be part of the Crossbench group of the UK Parliament’s Upper House is underway, reported PTI.