Lawyer Who Worked For Trump to Auction NFT of Memoir That He Wrote in Prison

The auction is accessible via www.artgrails.com.

Avery Andon, the founder of ArtGrails.com said, "When Michael (Cohen) came to me after deciding to release his manuscript and federal prison badge, I knew this had to be a project facilitated by our platform. Integrating an NFT into the release of this one-of-a-kind physical item, not only validates them using blockchain technology, but it also gave us the ability to incorporate some creativity into the release", Mint reported.

In addition to Cohen's original prison badge during his time at the federal prison, ArtGrails is also releasing, for a limited period of time, the NFT versions of the badge.

ArtGrails will also host an event that will also consist of a live video appearance by Michael Cohen who will read out from his manuscript and also answer some questions from those attending.