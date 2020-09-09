Kamala Harris Becoming US President Would be an Insult, Says Trump
“She can never be the first woman president of the US. It will be an insult to our country,” Trump said.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, 8 September, said that “people don’t like” Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris, while adding that it would be an “insult” if she becomes the first female President of the United States, reported news agency ANI.
“People don’t like her (US Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris) –nobody likes her. She can never be the first woman president of the US. It will be an insult to our country.”Donald Trump, US President
Sharpening his attack, Trump said that Democratic President Nominee Joe Biden selected Harris, even after she “left the race” for the president.
Further, he said that a win for Biden would also mean a victory for China. “If Biden wins, China wins” Trump said while adding his characteristic “it is as simple as that.”
In August this year, President Trump backed the Birther movement, and said that he had heard that Harris doesn’t “meet the requirements to be US Vice President”.
He was referring to an article written by conservative law professor, in which he alleged that Harris didn’t meet the requirements as none of her parents were ‘naturalised US citizens’ at the time of her birth in 1964.
This claim was proven wrong by multiple news reports that said that Harris is indeed a US citizen by birth.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.