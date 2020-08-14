Trump Promotes False Claim About Harris Not Being US Citizen

Adding yet another feather to his hat of unsubstantiated birther theories, President of the United States Donald Trump on Thursday, 13 August, said he had heard that Democratic Running Mate Kamala Harris ‘doesn’t meet the requirements’ to become vice president.

Trump was referring to an article written by conservative law professor, in which he alleged that Harris didn’t meet the requirements as none of her parents were ‘naturalised US citizens’ at the time of her birth in 1964.