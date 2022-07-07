Indian American Journalist Receives Pluralist Award
Ajit Sahi, Indian American journalist, activist was recognized for his pursuit of religious freedom for minorities
Ajit Sahi, a veteran Indian American journalist and civil rights activists received the Pluralist Award which recognized him for his "courageous pursuit of justice for people of all faiths in India."
Former US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback, presented this award to Sahi in late June 2022 at the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington DC, according to a press release.
Brownback praised Sahi's work in securing the civil and political rights of India's marginalized communities and social and religious minorities.
Based in Washington DC, Sahi is not only an established journalist but also the Advocacy Director for the Indian American Muslim Council. This council is one of the world's largest civil rights organizations championing the cause of the Indian Muslim diaspora in the western parts of the world.
"This award is more a recognition of the brave human rights defenders, Muslims, Christians, Dalits and adivasis of India."Ajit Sahi, Veteran Journalist and Advocacy Director, Indian American Muslim Council
Sahi is also a recipient of the Swami Agnivesh Award from Hindus for Human Rights and the Voice of Courage Award from the Muslim Public Affairs Council.
Sahi criticized the Modi administration for its supposedly "relentless assault on constitutional and democratic values, as reflected in the arrests of countless Muslims and Christians and the demolitions of Muslim homes, businesses and mosques; the lynchings of Muslims; the ban on the wearing of hijab by Muslim girls in Karnataka; among others."
Mike Ghouse, President, Center for Pluralism, heralded Sahi for being chosen for this year's award and noted his courageous pursuit of justice for people of different faiths in India.
"As a Hindu, Sahi has been at the forefront of the Indian American community that is fighting hard to preserve the pluralist and democratic values in India."Mike Ghouse, President, Center for Pluralism
Brownback, who presented the award to Sahi, said that it was crucial for people from dominant communities to stand up for the rights of minorities.
"In a democracy, in particular, you've got to stand up for the minorities and say that you can't treat them that way. Else, you can't have a pluralistic society."Sam Brownback, Former US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom
Previous recipients of the Pluralist Award include the likes of Greg Mitchell, Chair of the International Religious Freedom Roundtable, the world's largest advocacy collective on ensuring religious freedom rights across the globe. Others include Walter Ruby, President, Jews and Muslims Allies Acting Together; and Maqsood Choudhary, Founder, Maclean Islamic Center, for their contributions in enhancing pluralism by pursuing human rights of those who belong to faiths other than their own.
(With inputs from the American Bazaar)
