'Would've Been Alive If He Wasn't Muslim': Junaid's Mother, 5 Yrs After Lynching

Half a decade later, Junaid's brother Qasim, 24, says that had Junaid been alive, he would have been 21 years old – an adult.

"He was just a child when he was killed. He didn’t get a chance to know what he would have done with his life, what he would have become, how his life would have shaped up," he added.

That fateful summer of 2017, Junaid was home for the Eid holidays. He was studying at a madrasa in Nuh in Haryana's Mewat, and wanted to become an Imam.