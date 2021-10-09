India, 135 Nations Agree On 15 Percent Corporate Tax Deal For Big Companies

A group of 136 countries, including India, on Friday, 8 October, set a minimum global tax rate of 15 percent for big companies, with the intention of making it harder for them to avoid taxation.

The landmark deal looks to end a four-decade-long "race to the bottom" by setting a floor for countries that have sought to attract investment and jobs by taxing multinational companies lightly.

This has effectively allowed big companies to take advantage of low tax rates in countries where they are incorporated on paper, while they pay little to no taxes in the countries they actually earn most of their revenues from.