Hong Kong To Lift Flight Ban on India, 8 Other Countries in April This Year

Hong Kong will resume international flights from nine countries, including India, in April 2022, Carrie Lam, the chief executive of the city, said on Monday, 21 March, news agency AFP reported.

After the Omicron variant became the dominant strain of COVID-19 in January, local authorities implemented travel restrictions from nine countries, deeming them to be "high-risk".

However, despite the flight ban, the city witnessed a massive surge in infections, with 10 lakh cases and 5,600 deaths recorded within three months.