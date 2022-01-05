Amid Omicron Concerns, Hong Kong Bans Flights From India & 7 Nations

Amidst concerns over the Omicron variant, Hong Kong has announced that it will ban flights from India and seven other countries on Wednesday, 5 January, AFP reported.

Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, UK, and US are on the list of countries from which incoming flights will be banned from midnight on Friday, 7 January.

Based on the current plan, the ban is supposed to last for two weeks.

"Passenger flights from these countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong and individuals who have stayed in those countries are not allowed to board flights to Hong Kong, including transit flights," chief executive Carrie Lam told reporters.