French Airstrikes Kills 50 Terrorists Linked to Al Qaeda in Mali 

The French government on Monday, 2 November, stated that its forces had killed more than 50 terrorists linked to Al Qaeda group in airstrikes in central Mali, AFP reported.



“I would like to reveal an operation of great importance which was carried out on 30 October in Mali by the Barkhane force, which was able to neutralise more than 50 jihadists and confiscated arms and material,” said French Defense Minister Florence Parly, AFP reported.



Parly added that around 30 motorcycles were destroyed.

The strike was conducted on Friday, 30 October, near the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger.