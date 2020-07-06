China Has Done Great Damage to World: Trump’s Latest Twitter Salvo

Trump’s attacks on China have continued amid a trade war over tariffs and his accusations that the Chinese government tried to hide the truth about the virus outbreak, with the World Health Organisation’s connivance.

As the Indo-China tensions continue to simmer over the situation at the LAC in Ladakh, including the clash at the Galwan Valley on 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the PLA, Trumpon Saturday, 4 July, tweeted that “America loves India!”.

The tweet came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message wishing Trump and the US citizens on USA’s 244th Independence Day, which also noted that India and the US are the world’s largest democracies.

Trump had previously offered to mediate between India and China over the recent tensions – an offer that was rejected by the Indian government.