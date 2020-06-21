US President Donald Trump has said that India and China are in a "very tough situation" and that the United States will "try to help them out".Trump was reacting to questions from reporters on the border stand-off between India and China. The stand-off has aggravated since a deadly clash in Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control, on 15 June, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.Explained: What Is The LAC That Led To Deadly Galwan Clashes?"It's a very tough situation. We are talking to India, we're talking to China. They have got a big problem there. They have come to blows and we'll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out", Trump told reporters outside the White House.The US President had last month offered to mediate between the two countries as tensions started simmering.However, the offer was turned down by both India and China who said that they will resolve the issue through bilateral talks.Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss the border dispute. The Indian government has said that the clashes on 15 June were a "premeditated and planned" move by the Chinese forces which resulted in casualties on both sides.(With inputs from ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.