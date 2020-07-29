Amid Coronavirus, Hajj Pilgrimage Begins With Just 1,000 Pilgrims
Pilgrims allowed are those already present in the kingdom, 70 percent being foreigners and the rest Saudi citizens.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Hajj, has been scaled back dramatically to include only around 1,000 Muslim pilgrims and is all set to begin on Wednesday, 29 July. This is in stark contrast to the 2.5 million people who usually participate in the ritual.
Hajj officials have informed that the pilgrims allowed are those already present in the kingdom, 70 percent being foreigners and the rest Saudi citizens.
This decision taken by Saudi Arabia, factoring the increase in cases across the world and the risk of exposure, has triggered a lot of dissent and disappointment among Muslims all over the world.
On 27 February, Saudi halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fear of coronavirus.
Pilgrims above 65 years of age will not be allowed this year. All pilgrims will be reportedly tested for coronavirus before arriving at the holy city of Mecca and are required to quarantine at home after the worship.
In a First, Hajj Symposium Held Virtually
Zayed Al Tuwailan, commander of Hajj Security Forces, warned of prison time and fines against violators, with non-Saudis even facing deportation. Earlier, between 2014 and 2016, due to Ebola, Muslims from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and several other African countries were excluded from the Hajj.
The Hajj is an important source of income, generating $5.3 billion and $6.9 billion for the local economy, according to Mecca's chamber of commerce.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on 27 July hosted the annual Grand Hajj Symposium virtually for the first time. The symposium is a cultural and scientific meet, held every year in the city of Makkah during Hajj season.
Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, HE Dr Muhammad Saleh bin Taher Benten, said “a treasure trove of Prophetic teachings that embody a holistic approach to disease prevention and treatment” had been presented through the various papers at the symposium.
