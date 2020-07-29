Amid Coronavirus, Hajj Pilgrimage Begins With Just 1,000 Pilgrims

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Hajj, has been scaled back dramatically to include only around 1,000 Muslim pilgrims and is all set to begin on Wednesday, 29 July. This is in stark contrast to the 2.5 million people who usually participate in the ritual.

Hajj officials have informed that the pilgrims allowed are those already present in the kingdom, 70 percent being foreigners and the rest Saudi citizens.

This decision taken by Saudi Arabia, factoring the increase in cases across the world and the risk of exposure, has triggered a lot of dissent and disappointment among Muslims all over the world.

On 27 February, Saudi halted travel to the holiest sites in Islam over fear of coronavirus.