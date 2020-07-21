With Around 1,000 Pilgrims, Scaled-Down Hajj to Start From 29 July

Saudi Arabia on Monday, 20 July, announced that only around 1,000 pilgrims of various nationalities already in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform Hajj this year, ANI reported. The pilgrimage will begin on 29 July, reported AFP.

Pilgrims of 160 nationalities, 70 of whom are foreign residents in the Kingdom, would take part in this year's pilgrimage.

“The number of pilgrims will be around 1,000, maybe less, maybe a little more,” Hajj Minister Mohammad Benten told reporters in Riyadh, reported ANI.