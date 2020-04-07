Coronavirus Death Toll in France Now Exceeds 10,000, Says Official
France on Tuesday, 7 April, crossed the threshold of 10,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, with 7,091 recorded in hospital and 3,237 in old age homes, a government official said, AFP reported.
A total of 7,131 people were being treated in intensive care, top health official Jerome Salomon told journalists, warning that "the epidemic is continuing its progression.”
After United States, Italy and Spain, France has now become the fourth country to cross the 10,000 mark.
Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said that while the figures are still increasing, the number of COVID-19 cases in intensive care units (ICU) have seen a relatively low increase with only 0.8 per cent in the last 24 hours, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, more than 10,000 people died of coronavirus complications in the United States since the outbreak began in late January, Johns Hopkins University said on Monday,.
The Baltimore-based school, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 3,47,003 confirmed infections in the US with 10,335 deaths.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)