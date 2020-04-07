Coronavirus Death Toll in France Now Exceeds 10,000, Says Official

A total of 7,131 people were being treated in intensive care, top health official Jerome Salomon told journalists, warning that "the epidemic is continuing its progression.”

After United States, Italy and Spain, France has now become the fourth country to cross the 10,000 mark.

Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said that while the figures are still increasing, the number of COVID-19 cases in intensive care units (ICU) have seen a relatively low increase with only 0.8 per cent in the last 24 hours, Reuters reported.