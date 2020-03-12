Brazilian Who Met Donald Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief, who met Donald Trump last weekend at his Florida resort, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the government said on Thursday, 12 February.

Fabio Wajngarten, chief spokesperson for the Brazilian government, traveled with Bolsonaro last Saturday to Tuesday to the United States, where the far-right leader – who has been dubbed a "Tropical Trump" – met with his US counterpart.

Wajngarten, who posted a picture to his Instagram account that shows him side-by-side with Trump, developed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus that has become a global pandemic, the Brazilian presidency said in a statement.

However, The White House has stated that there is “no need for US President Donald Trump to take a coronavirus test after meeting infected aide of President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.”