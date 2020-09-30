‘The Chaos That Was’: Experts Weigh in on Trump-Biden’s Debate

In the 2016 election between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, many conventional analysts – as well as Clinton supporters – said it was clear the former secretary of state had won each one of their debates.

Clinton, they posited , provided strong data points and policy analysis that made clear she was more presidential and appropriate for the job.

Trump supporters, on the other hand, argued it was undeniable he had, in fact, won the debates because he ridiculed and mocked Clinton in a way that she deserved.

The Clinton-Trump debates in 2016 were like Rorschach tests – your perception of them depended on your opinion of the candidates.