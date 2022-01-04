After Omicron, New Variant 'IHU' Reported in France: What We Know So Far

Meanwhile, epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding stressed, in a Twitter thread, that though new variants kept emerging, it did not necessarily mean they would be more dangerous.

He said, "What makes a variant more well-known and dangerous is its ability to multiply because of the number of mutations it has in relation to the original virus. This is when it becomes a 'variant of concern', like Omicron, which is more contagious and more past immunity evasive. It remains to be seen in which category this new variant will fall."

India is seeing a spike in Omicron cases, with a total of 1,892 cases of the variant reported across 23 states and Union Territories so far.