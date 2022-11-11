After Charles, Before Dodi: The 'Dishy' Dr Khan Who Stole Princess Diana's Heart

“After this, our friendship turned into a relationship,” Hasnat said in his interview with the police during the probe into Diana’s untimely death.

What did Diana see in an average doctor? The Daily Mail noted that “Mr Khan’s swarthy good looks have led to comparisons with Omar Sharif and Diana is said to feel inspired by his cool, clinical confidence.”

She called him “the one.”

Born in Pakistan’s Jhelum in 1958, Khan was the eldest of four children. He graduated, moved to Sydney, Australia before setting off for London. He is also a distant cousin of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. But in the end, Khan was a serious and simple man, while Diana was a Royal.