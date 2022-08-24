St Tropez’s ‘India Day’: How a French Town Has Kept Alive a Story of Love & War

Allard, however, was no ordinary soldier. He was a cultured man, a man who wrote poetry and was a numismatic expert; he had also started studying Urdu and Persian. A charming man, they said, who soon became one of the closest friends of the Maharaja.

Years went by quickly. Jean Francois owned a stunning palace in Lahore when Ranjit Singh sent him to the court of Chamba to collect taxes. The only thing we know is that when Allard went back to Lahore, the 15-year-old Bannu, daughter of the Maharaja of Chamba, was travelling with him.

What is certain is that a year later, Jean Francois married the young Bannu: a marriage of love for which, they say, Bannu was disowned by her family. The two were happy though. In the splendid palace of Lahore, Bannu gave birth to seven children and they occupied an important place at the court of Ranjit Singh.

One day, however, General Allard witnessed a sati incident, a common practice in India at those times, and he was shocked. He imagined what could and would happen to Bannu if he died in India on the battlefield, and thus decided to take the whole family back to Saint Tropez. There, he built a palace for his beloved wife and for the kids – a palace where he barely lived, but which still stands, albeit reduced to half of the original size, at the centre of the little French town.