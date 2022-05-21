In Cas(t)e You Missed It: Sometimes Love Conquers It All

There are love stories that we see on-screen and we yearn for happy endings. We hope against hope that they would end up together despite knowing of their tragic endings. Think of stories of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet or Heer and Ranjha. Literature is replete with such doomed fictional accounts.

Then there are real-life stories of real people. These are stories of ordinary people who are working at ordinary jobs. People who work extra hard to make their everyday a beautiful dream come true. Diana and Raunak are two such people.

36-year-old Raunak first met Diana while studying a travel course at Kuoni Academy in Mumbai. Soon they became friends and one thing would lead to another.

This is rewinding nearly a decade ago when courtship included relatively old school ideas of meeting at cosy cafes, going out with a group of friends for a movie, and on long walks. Basically, it was an era where “watch on party”, “binge” and “swipe” did not dominate the dating lexicon and certainly not-overshared on social media. But Diana and Raunak had to be extra discreet about their liking for each other. Both were aware of the challenges that lay ahead of them. She is a Parsi Nasirabadwala and he is a Gujarati Patel. They knew they had to convince their parents and communities to accept their relationship.