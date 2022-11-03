Former PM Imran Khan Injured in Firing During His Rally in Pakistan's Gujranwala

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan suffered an injury in his leg after bullet shots were fired at his container-mounted truck during the ‘Real Freedom’ rally in Gujranwala on Thursday, 3 November.

Here's all you need to know.

What happened? According to a video circulated by Pakistani media, the suspected gunman was seen being taken down after we he tried to fire at Khan, while another man behind him tried to grab it,

Situation after the shooting: Khan’s supporters described the incident as an assassination attempt. He has been taken to hospital. According to Daily Times, a stampede followed since chaos erupted after the incident.

How serious are the injuries? A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party aide told Reuters that Khan was wounded in the shin and was not seriously hurt.

The Apprehended Suspect's Motivation: The suspect, who was in said that he tried kill Khan because he was 'misleading the people,' Dawn reported.

“He (Imran Khan) was misleading the people and I could not bear watching it so I killed him … attempted to kill him,” the suspect said in a video statement, the report added.

“There is no one else with me. I am alone.”