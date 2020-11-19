Princess Diana Interview: BBC to Probe Fake Document Allegations

The BBC announced that former Supreme Court judge Lord John Dyson, who was the Master of the Rolls – the second most senior judge in England and Wales – was appointed to lead the probe after allegations by Charles Spencer, brother of the late princess, surfaced in the media that Bashir used unethical methods, like forged bank documents, to persuade Princess Diana to talk.



"This is an important investigation which I will start straight away," Lord Dyson said in a statement, reported BBC. "I will ensure it is both thorough and fair."

MP Julian Knight, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS), said the investigation was the right way to proceed "given the gravity of the subject.”