The ‘Third Person’ in Diana’s Marriage, Now Queen Consort of UK: Who Is Camilla?

Camilla Shand was born into an affluent family on 17 July 1947, to an army major and wine merchant father and an aristocrat mother. She grew up on a country estate and was educated in London. She then attended the Mon Fertile finishing school in Switzerland and the Institut Britannique in France.

According to Britannica, Camilla’s great-grandmother was Alice Keppel, the mistress of Charles’s great-great-grandfather King Edward VII, and Camilla was brought up to be familiar with the world of royalty and Britain’s upper classes. She met Charles at a polo match in 1970.

Three years later however, she married Andrew Parker Bowles, and went on to have two children with him.

More than three decades after her wedding with Parker Bowles, when Camilla finally married Charles, she announced that she did not wish to be called princess and would not wish to be called queen (consort). Instead, Camilla opted for the title of Duchess of Cornwall and declared that when her husband ascended the throne, she would adopt the title Her Royal Highness the Princess Consort.

Her decision could have well been the fallout of the public acrimony against her, as someone who had long been blamed for the breakup between Diana and Charles.