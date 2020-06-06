An eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance in Greater Noida after a 13-hour search for hospital beds failed, as eight private and government facilities allegedly denied her admission, PTI reported.Neelam, 30, a resident of Khoda colony located at the Noida-Ghaziabad border, was reportedly undergoing treatment at Shivalik Hospital for pregnancy-related complications.COVID-19: India’s Tally Over 2.36 Lakh, 6th Worst-Hit In WorldThe report quoted her husband Vijender Singh as saying, “We first went to the ESI hospital. Thereafter, we went to a hospital in Sector 30; from there we went to the Sharda Hospital and then to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida. But, all refused to admit her.”The report also says that the family tried to get Neelam admitted into private facilities like Jaypee, Fortis Hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Max in Vaishali and Ghaziabad where they were turned away for lack of beds.Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY has ordered a probe into the matter.Gujarat Cops Barged in, Hit Me With Sticks: Pregnant Muslim Woman We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.