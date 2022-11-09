Princess Diana’s Death: Revisiting The Headlines That Shook The World

Netflix’s royal drama, The Crown is back with its fifth season; with Imelda Staunton taking on the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II. The trailer of the hit series promises a look at the cracking facade of the royal family, including one of the biggest tragedies: Princess Diana’s death.

On 31 August 1997, the then Princess of Wales was killed in a a car crash that also took the life of her partner, Dodi Fayed and her chauffeur, Henri Paul. The only person to survive the fatal car crash in Paris was her bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones. Diana's death was a cause of universal shock and grief, with her funeral being televised to an estimate of 2.5 billion people.

Ahead of the fifth season of The Crown, here’s a look at how newspapers revealed to their readers that The People's Princess was no longer alive.