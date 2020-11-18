What Princess Diana Said About Her Marriage With Prince Charles

The fourth season of The Crown has brought the spotlight back on Princess Diana's relationship with Prince Charles. While the makers of the show have never claimed that the show is based on facts, many on social media are pointing out inaccuracies in the portrayal of their equation.

In the show, Princess Diana is shown to have met Prince Charles for the first time when he was dating his sister Lady Sarah. The princess, dressed as a "mad tree" from Shakespeare's play A Midsummer Night's Dream, hides and talks to the prince.