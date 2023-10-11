6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Afghanistan Days After Tremors Killed Over 2,400

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, 11 October, in an area where tremors killed over 2,400 people just days ago.

Details: According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred at 5:10 AM local time, with its epicentre around 29 km north of Herat city.

Damage caused: There are no immediate reports of any casualty or damage to property following the recent earthquake.

The fresh tremors come even as rescue teams are engaged in operations to find survivors following Saturday's quake, which has affected at least 12,000 people, as per the United Nations.

Local and national officials have given conflicting accounts of the number of dead and injured from the previous earthquake, but the disaster ministry said that at least 2,445 people have died so far.